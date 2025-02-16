Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $42,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $125.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average is $97.57. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.12.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

