Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 123.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $451.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $454.13.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total value of $2,183,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 809,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,708,984.44. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

