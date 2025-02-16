Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,909 Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 30,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $426,937.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,243.54. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grail Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ GRAL opened at $55.02 on Friday. Grail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $55.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

GRAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Grail Profile

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

