LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.
Shares of LXP opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 141.46 and a beta of 0.89. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 7.64%. Equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
