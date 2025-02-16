LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LXP opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 141.46 and a beta of 0.89. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 7.64%. Equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 805.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

