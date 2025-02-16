Little House Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,564,106. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $114.28 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $80.49 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.12.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.