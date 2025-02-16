Little House Capital LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Little House Capital LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $277.00 price target (down previously from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.51. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.80 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

