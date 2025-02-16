Little House Capital LLC Sells 751 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Little House Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 350 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. This trade represents a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.11.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $255.90 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

