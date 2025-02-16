Little House Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,515 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 50,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Southern by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $100,503.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,592,958.70. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,296. The trade was a 52.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Dividend Announcement

NYSE SO opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Southern’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.