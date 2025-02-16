Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $203.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $122.91 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

