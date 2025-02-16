Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 163.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,115 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $539.77 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $507.39 and its 200 day moving average is $507.13.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

