Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Unilever by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at $11,694,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 236.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE UL opened at $54.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

