Lee Financial Co Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 195.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,028 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,819,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,480,000 after buying an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $20,476,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

