Lee Financial Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lee Financial Co reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

