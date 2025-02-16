Lee Financial Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lee Financial Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 83,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

