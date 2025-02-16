LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading Up 4% – Time to Buy?

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €30.85 ($32.47) and last traded at €29.88 ($31.45). Approximately 1,000,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.73 ($30.24).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

