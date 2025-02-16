Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 200,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

