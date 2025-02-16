L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 875 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.8% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,479,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $18,791,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,709,000 after purchasing an additional 105,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $485.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day moving average of $165.59. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $106.51 and a one year high of $198.31.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,565,931.52. This represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

