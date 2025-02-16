L.M. Kohn & Company Has $950,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 2,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.72.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $480.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $485.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

