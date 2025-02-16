L.M. Kohn & Company Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 0.8% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,115,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $2,145,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 140,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 51,575 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $2,015,000. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $524,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

