L.M. Kohn & Company Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $428.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

