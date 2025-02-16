L.M. Kohn & Company Decreases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,308,000 after purchasing an additional 303,636 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,283,000 after purchasing an additional 168,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 37,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.