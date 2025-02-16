L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) stock remained flat at $44.21 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Holmen, and Hufvudstaden segments. The company is involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

