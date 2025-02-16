L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) stock remained flat at $44.21 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $53.11.
About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)
