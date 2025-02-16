Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Purchases 802 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,381,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $151.76 and a one year high of $182.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.