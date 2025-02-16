Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Purchases 17,504 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHO stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.