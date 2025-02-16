Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.63 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

