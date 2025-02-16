Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 245,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 144,646 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 221.5% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $340,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 775,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 50,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

