Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $8.20. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 24,634 shares traded.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 162.39% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.