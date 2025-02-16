Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,939 shares in the company, valued at $11,981,111.25. This trade represents a 2.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 3,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,250.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

BHRB opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $959.30 million and a P/E ratio of 26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $75.32.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Report on BHRB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHRB. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.