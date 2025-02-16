JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Position Lifted by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF makes up 5.0% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,986,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,975,000 after buying an additional 2,148,215 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 114,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JGLO opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $64.10.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

