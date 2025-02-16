JNBA Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Intel Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

