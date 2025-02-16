JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 85 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 3.0 %

DE stock opened at $480.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $485.84. The company has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $446.95 and a 200-day moving average of $416.21.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.72.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

