JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 15.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 9.5% during the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.86 and a 200 day moving average of $150.86. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

