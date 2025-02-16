JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 4,693 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 820,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 7.8% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $76,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

MOAT stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

