JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $57.17 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $58.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

