JNBA Financial Advisors Has $975,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.28 and its 200-day moving average is $252.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.