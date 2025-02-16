JNBA Financial Advisors Has $74.29 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,521 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 7.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $74,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,558,000 after purchasing an additional 441,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after buying an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,628,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,843,000 after purchasing an additional 355,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
SPDW stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $38.00.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
