JNBA Financial Advisors Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215,739 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after buying an additional 2,823,773 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,456,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,114,000 after buying an additional 2,253,597 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,914,000 after buying an additional 1,869,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after buying an additional 1,809,770 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

