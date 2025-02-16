JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 774 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

