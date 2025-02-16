Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $45.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,249.22. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Rapid7 by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,888.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.