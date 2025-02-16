Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JSPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $31.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 208.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

