James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,487,000 after buying an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 80,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after acquiring an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $203.47 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.19.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.