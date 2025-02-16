James Investment Research Inc. Has $7.75 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.