James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after buying an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,276,000 after purchasing an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,428,000 after purchasing an additional 68,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 773,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.78 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.49 and a twelve month high of $101.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.80.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.