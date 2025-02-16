James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $195.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.