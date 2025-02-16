Jacqueline D. Woods Sells 1,503 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WGO opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.76. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently -206.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $7,750,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 105.6% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 94.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 173,274 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 89.2% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Winnebago Industries

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.