J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 5,744 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 695,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 74,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 680,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 258,916 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3,409.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 671,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 651,981 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GCOW opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

