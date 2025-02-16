J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $96.63 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.60 and a one year high of $561.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $549.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

