J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $8.16 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $138.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $139.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

