J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 497 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Darrow Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 634,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $92.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.