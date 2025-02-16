J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 852 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $135.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average is $134.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

